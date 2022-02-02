LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusty Santa Ana winds returned to the Southland Tuesday evening and are expected to continue on and off through the weekend.

This marks the third Santa Ana wind event in just the past 10 days. Although, this Santa Ana wind event is not expected to cause as much damage as the Jan. 27 windstorm, which downed trees in several areas.

Early Wednesday morning, wind gusts near Pepperdine University were already at 40 miles per hour. In Saugus and Van Nuys they had hit 29 mph, and in Porter Ranch, 31 mph.

Winds were also gusting in the San Bernardino County city of Fontana.

The National Weather Service has a high wind warning in place through noon Thursday for the L.A. County mountains and foothills, excluding the Santa Monica range, and much of the Inland Empire, include the cities of Riverside, Fontana and San Bernardino.

Northeast winds of up to 60 mph are possible.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” according to the weather service. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Less-severe high wind advisories were in place through noon Thursday for the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the L.A. County coast and downtown L.A.

Those areas are expected to have gusts of 15 to 25 mph.

A wind advisory was also in place for Orange County inland areas through noon Thursday.

Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could topple causing power outages.

Travel could be impacted especially for high-profile vehicles on the 5 Freeway and Highway 14, and in the Cajon Pass.