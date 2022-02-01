LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA classes on Tuesday will temporarily revert back to remote learning after some students and faculty received a threatening email and posting from a former instructor, officials said.

Just before midnight Monday, UCLA announced that all classes would be held remotely on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to UCLA’s school newspaper the Daily Bruin, the suspect is a former instructor in the school’s philosophy department named Matthew Harris.

The exact contents of the threatening email were not immediately confirmed. Authorities are also unsure if the suspect is currently in California.

The UCLA Police Department “is actively working with out-of-state & federal agencies on threats sent to some members of our community,” the school tweeted.” We do not have specific information that this individual is in CA. Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely Feb 1. We will keep you updated.”

After three weeks of remote instruction to open the winter term because of the COVID-19 surge, UCLA had just returned to in-person learning on Monday.

UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies. We will keep the community informed as we learn more. — UCLA (@UCLA) February 1, 2022