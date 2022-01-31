LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After opening the winter term with remote classes because of the COVID-19 surge brought on by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, in-person classes will resume Monday for students at UCLA and UC Irvine.
Both schools started the term with three weeks of remote instruction.
“We are able to make this transition due to improving conditions, including decreasing case and test positivity rates at UCLA and in L.A. County, as well as increased compliance with the new campus COVID-19 testing protocols and vaccine booster requirements announced last month,” UCLA administrators said in a Jan. 21 news release.
All returning students, however, will be required to show proof of a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible. Vending machines with free COVID-19 tests have been set up across the UCLA campus.
All students and staff are required to undergo COVID-19 tests at least once per week. They will also be required to wear surgical masks while on campus.
At UC Irvine, university Provost Hal Stern wrote in a campus message that the decision to resume in-person courses was made in “consultation with the community, including discussions with Academic Senate leadership, student government leadership, campus health leadership, and university administrators.”
At UC Irvine, university Provost Hal Stern wrote in a campus message that the decision to resume in-person courses was made in "consultation with the community, including discussions with Academic Senate leadership, student government leadership, campus health leadership, and university administrators."

"As we return to in-person instruction and we continue to manage COVID infections among students, staff and faculty, we must recognize that grace and flexibility will be important in the days ahead," Stern wrote. "Members of our community may need to be away from campus to recuperate, quarantine or care for others. I ask for compassion and understanding in managing this reality. This has been a difficult time. I am grateful for the continued resilience of the members of our community."
