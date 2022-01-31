LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you want to attend Super Bowl LVI, you may have to take out a second mortgage to do so.
After the Los Angeles Rams came back in a thriller Sunday to defeat the San Francisco 49ers for the right to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, prices for the big game exploded.
On Ticketmaster, the official seller for the Super Bowl, tickets for nosebleed seats Monday were starting at $6,979, with fees included. Tickets in VIP section 111 on the 50-yard line were selling for a staggering $43,650.
Third-party sites were not much better. On SeatGeek, tickets in the upper deck were starting at $7,320 with fees. Tickets in the 100-level ranged from about $14,000 to $53,000.
Last year, when the Super Bowl was held in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, tickets averaged around $6,200.