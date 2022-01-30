INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – After losing six straight games against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams finally got over the hump.

Los Angeles scored 13 unanswered points in the second half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, helping the Rams defeat the 49ers 20-17. With the win, Los Angeles punches its ticket to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. It will be the Rams’ second trip to the Super Bowl in the last four years.

Going into Sunday’s game, Los Angeles struggled mightily to defeat their northern neighbor. Despite leading 17-3 at halftime in the Week 18 matchup between these two teams, the Rams lost to San Francisco in overtime. As a result, the 49ers sneaked into the playoffs.

But with Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, those previous shortcomings are in LA’s rearview mirror.

Travin Howard’s interception of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:09 left in the game sealed the victory for Los Angeles after they took the lead thanks to Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal with 1:46 left in the game.

The Rams rolled the dice early in the third quarter going for it on 4th down and short. It did not work as quarterback Matthew Stafford was stopped short from the line to gain on a quarterback sneak.

San Francisco cashed in on that mistake, taking advantage of the good field position with a 16 yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to George Kittle, extending the 49ers’ lead to 17-7.

But Stafford & Co. wasted no time moving down the field on the Rams’ ensuing drive. Stafford capped off a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp in the early minutes of the 4th quarter.

Los Angeles got on the board first when Stafford connected with receiver Kupp for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 8:46 left in the second quarter.

However, San Francisco quickly answered back when receiver Deebo Samuel took a short pass 44 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Kupp led the way for the Rams offensively, reeling in 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who the Rams acquired in November from the Cleveland Browns, played a huge role for the Rams as well.

Beckham had nine receptions for 113 yards against San Francisco’s secondary, providing a reliable option for Stafford who finished the day 31-45 for 337 yards.

With the victory, the Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.