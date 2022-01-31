LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA Police Department along with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies are investigating a threatening email and posting sent to students and faculty.
“UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies,” the university wrote in a statement. “We will keep the community informed as we learn more.”
According to the Daily Bruin, the email and posting were sent from a former instructor at UCLA.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.