HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch three rockets over the course of three days, starting with an Italian Earth-observation satellite on Monday.
The Hawthorne-based company had to scrub the launch of the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 four times from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
Following the most recent delay Sunday, the COSMO launch was scheduled for 3:11 p.m. California time Monday.
Once the satellite is propelled into orbit, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket being used in the mission will be returned to Earth and land back at Cape Canaveral. The rocket stage has been used in two previous missions, and recovering it again will allow for re-use in future flights, cutting the coasts of launches.
On Tuesday, SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of satellites for its Starlink broadband internet array at 10:46 a.m. at Cape Canaveral.
Back on the West Coast on Wednesday,
SpaceX is scheduled to launch another satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Vandenberg launches can often be spotted across Southern California depending on visibility.
