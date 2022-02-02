VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — Workers taking their lunch breaks outside might hear the sonic boom when SpaceX launches a satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.
The launch is scheduled for 12:18 p.m. at the Central Coast military base.READ MORE: Los Angeles County Expands Testing Sites To Libraries, Relaunches Mail-Order Program
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry a national security payload from the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The mission’s first stage will return to land on Vandenberg, and upon re-entry of the vehicle, spectators and residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties may be able to hear multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier.READ MORE: Super Bowl Experience Comes To LA Convention Center This Weekend
If successful, it would be the NRO’s first launch of the year. Previous launches from Vandenberg have put on a show in Southern California skies.MORE NEWS: Santa Ana Winds Whip Up Again In Southland, Blustery Conditions To Continue Through Weekend
The launch will stream live starting at 12:15 p.m.