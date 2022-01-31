LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people could be seen crowding the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Lake Balboa on Sunday evening during a street takeover, or “sideshow.”
The event, in which people often gather to showcase their rides, and show off their horsepower, is illegal in the state of California, due to the extremely unsafe circumstances often surrounding the occurrence.
Dozens of vehicles, not included in the gathering, were blocked from driving through the intersection, and were forced to sit and wait for the sideshow to run its course, as vehicles performed donuts in the intersection surrounded by the crowd of people.
When CBS’ Sky 2 Chopper flew over head, the people and cars could be seen scattering from the intersection.
This comes just days after California state leaders vowed to crack down on sideshows and street racing with a new bill proposal that was introduced on Friday.