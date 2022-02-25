DOWNEY (CBSLA) — At least one driver who was caught by police taking part in a sideshow in Downey has been arrested following a short pursuit.
Sky 2 was over Firestone Boulevard and Old River School Road, where several vehicles were caught taking over the intersection and doing donuts Thursday night. When police arrived, one of the drivers apparently panicked and sped off.READ MORE: Long Beach's Gerald Desmond Bridge To Be Demolished In May
A police helicopter followed the driver, who was going more than 100 MPH and was seen fishtailing and nearly losing control while trying to get off the 710 Freeway. The driver and two passengers were eventually taken into custody.
Sideshows have been a growing problem in recent years because they stop traffic, draw huge crowds of people who are unprotected from the speeding cars, and have occasionally ended with fatal crashes.