INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Safe to say it was a good day for Rams fans.

After defeating the the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the Rams are Super Bowl bound.

With The Big Game being played this year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams won’t have to go very far.

“It’s beautiful, baby. That’s what it’s all about! Rams, baby! Rams house! Who’s house, ram’s house!,” Jonathan Gonzalez told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.

From hugs in the stands, to dancing in the concourse, there was plenty to celebrate for Rams fans after they came from behind to knock off the 49ers.

For 49er fans, it was a bitter end to a remarkable postseason run that only happened after San Francisco beat the Rams in Week 18.

Gerardo Palomares Arreano, a 49er fan, is disappointed about his team losing. But at least he won’t have to worry about being on his mom’s bad side on the trip back home.

“It’s a hate and love relationship with my mom (a Rams fan),” Arreano said. “It’s bitter sweet. We won two in a row… she got in the playoffs. I gotta show her respect, I love you mom.”

It was just the second playoff game between the two longtime rivals.

Fortunately for the Rams and their fans, this time they got to leave SoFi Stadium with a win.

In two weeks, the Rams will square off against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

“Super bowl champions this year, we go this, at home,” Gonzalez said.