LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reported shooting on I-110 prompted a closure of all lanes by authorities on Thursday evening.
California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert for the northbound I-110, from the I-105 to Manchester Boulevard for an unknown duration. All lanes were blocked for an unknown duration to due the police presence as they scoured the roadway in search of shell casings and evidence of the shooting.
Authorities were directed to the location after reports of shots fired at around 9:00 p.m.
No reports of injury were made as of 10:00 p.m.
This is the second reported incident of shots being fired on Southland roadways in two days, when a man was shot in the face from another vehicle in Sylmar on Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.