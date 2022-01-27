SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A man was shot in the face while driving on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 9:38 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, north of the Roxford Street exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic when someone in a black sedan opened fire on him, CHP said. He was struck in the jaw.

The shooting caused him to slam into a sedan, but he still managed to pull over onto the shoulder of the freeway.

He was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills with major injuries to his face and jaw, but is expected to survive, CHP said.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. There was no word on what may have lead up to it.

The shooter and the suspect vehicle, believed to be a black sedan with tinted widows, has not been identified. It’s unclear if investigators have obtained any security video or cell phone video of the shooting.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down for about 90 minutes while authorities investigated.