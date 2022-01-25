LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A homeless man wanted for stealing a truck last year in downtown Los Angeles, and then hitting and severely injuring a woman while trying to speed away, has been apprehended in Phoenix, Ariz.
Tajon Wright Freeman was taken into custody in Phoenix on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and auto theft, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday.
It’s unclear exactly how and when he was arrested. Based on arrest records, investigators believe that Freeman has been in the Phoenix area since last July, police said.
On the night of Feb. 20, 2021, Freeman allegedly stole a 2001 Toyota Tundra, and while he was speeding away, he struck a female pedestrian at 7th and Figueroa streets, according to police.
She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, police said. She has since been released from the hospital, but is continuing to recover.
Freeman, meanwhile, abandoned the truck nearby and ran away. He was identified as the driver thanks to DNA evidence which was left in the truck.
He is being held in a Phoenix jail on more than $85,000, and will be extradited back to L.A. County.