LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old homeless man wanted for stealing a truck earlier this year in downtown Los Angeles, and then hitting and severely injuring a woman while trying to speed away.
On the night of Feb. 20, Tajon Wright Freeman stole a 2001 Toyota Tundra, and while he was speeding away, he struck a female pedestrian at 7th and Figueroa streets, according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens
She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, police said. She has since been released from the hospital, but is continuing to recover. Police Tuesday released photos of the woman’s injuries.READ MORE: Jo Lasorda, Wife Of Dodgers Great Tommy Lasodra, Passes Away At 91
Freeman, meanwhile, abandoned the truck nearby and ran away. He was identified as the driver thanks to DNA evidence which was left in the truck.
Prior to the hit-and-run, he was wanted on a case of felony vandalism. He is now sought on hit-and-run and grand theft charges. He remains at large.MORE NEWS: Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez Honored By Disneyland With Presentation Of Park's Flag To His Mother
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.