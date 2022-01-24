CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Classes were canceled today at all Claremont Unified School district campuses due to the weekend windstorms that caused major damage to many homes and took out power lines throughout the region.

Parents were urged to keep their students home and away from campuses, two of which are without power – Mountain View and El Roble, which is also the site of the district’s Central Kitchen, where meals are prepared for all school sites. The district says they will not be able to serve breakfast or lunch on Mondays.

“It has been a difficult weekend for all Claremont residents. The windstorms created havoc, left many residents without power for days, and in some cases, caused major damage to family’s homes,” the district said in a statement. “We have had District staff and contractors at all sites over the weekend and have been able to assess, and initially respond to, only immediate dangers at our school sites. A full assessment of our campus’ safety is needed.”

District officials say there are concerns about loose limbs in trees, plumbing issues caused by uprooted trees, and infrastructure that’s been damaged by the power outages and fallen trees. The district says its Board of Education will meet in a special closed meeting Monday night to discuss the current status of its campuses and their closure.

However, the district says it plans on reopening its campuses on Tuesday.

The timing of the closure is unfortunate as high school students are facing finals. District officials say teachers will be available Monday via email, Canvas and other apps staff use for corresponding with students, who are were urged to use the day to catch up and study for finals.

The district’s COVID testing site will remain at El Roble Monday at 2 p.m., but the Sycamore testing site will not be opened. If power is not restored before 2 p.m., the district says the El Roble clinic will be moved outdoors.