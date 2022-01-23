LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Saturday’s powerful winds caused a lot of damage in the foothill areas, especially in Claremont.
There, the strong gusts knocked down powerlines and hundreds of trees across the city.
The trees fell atop of homes, businesses and cars. There were also many near-misses.
City crews worked non-stop clearing the streets as neighbors cleaned up yards. Some of the downed trees blocked as many as eight major roads.
"If you know vulnerable residents in the city, please call dispatch. Please call our dispatch line. We have resources at our disposal to make that everybody, even those without power, have access to water, food and light sources," said Claremont Mayor Jay Leano.
The mayor said the city planned to open up a building Sunday to allow residents without power an opportunity to charge their electronic devices.