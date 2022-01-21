LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The entertainer known as Meat Loaf has died at 74-years-old.

In a statement released by his family via his official Facebook page, it was announced that he died on Thursday evening with his wife by his side. He was able to visit with both of their daughters, as well as several close friends during his final day.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement continued.

Born in Dallas, TX as Marvin Aday in 1947, he would change his name to Michael in 1984, but countless fans across the world know him simply as Meat Loaf.

He began performing in the 1960’s as an actor and musician, before his career really took off with the release of “Bat Out of Hell,” in 1977.

Over the course of his career, he would release 12 studio albums, earning countless Platinum and Gold Certifications. He was also awarded with the Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1994 for “I Would Do Anything For Love.”

His acting career also saw him star in several successful films like “Fight Club,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” In all, he would appear in over 60 movies.

The family’s statement concluded with a final message: “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.