LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following the news of the passing of legendary rock-and-roll legend Meat Loaf, celebrities worldwide posted on social media to issue their thoughts on the one-of-a-kind musician.
Meat Loaf’s death was announced via a statement from his official Facebook on Thursday evening. He was 74-years-old.READ MORE: 'Expect Laughter, Family Fun And Basketball': Actor Cedric Joe On Space Jam: A New Legacy, In Theaters July 16
Fellow performer Boy George issued a personal remembrance to his friend via Twitter.
READ MORE: Director Malcolm D. Lee On LeBron James In Space Jam: A New Legacy 'He Wanted To Be Great, Wanted Movie To Be Great'
R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022
Stephen Fry, who has one of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable performances alongside Meat Loaf, remembered his “quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly.”
… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful …
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022
Fellow musician Cher, who performed with Meat Loaf on their duet, “Dead Ringer,” issued her condolences via Twitter.
MORE NEWS: Who Is Ariana Grande's New Husband, Dalton Gomez?
Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️
😢
— Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022
Broadcaster Piers Morgan also tweeted his thoughts on the legendary performer, noting some of his many standout qualities.
RIP Meat Loaf, 74.
One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.
A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022