CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Celebrity Death, Celebrity Reactions, Entertainment News, Meat Loaf
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Meat Loaf speaks to the crowd at the launch for Jim Steinman's 'Bat Out of Hell The Musical' at the London Coliseum on St Martin's Lane on November 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following the news of the passing of legendary rock-and-roll legend Meat Loaf, celebrities worldwide posted on social media to issue their thoughts on the one-of-a-kind musician.

Meat Loaf’s death was announced via a statement from his official Facebook on Thursday evening. He was 74-years-old.

READ MORE: 'Expect Laughter, Family Fun And Basketball': Actor Cedric Joe On Space Jam: A New Legacy, In Theaters July 16

Fellow performer Boy George issued a personal remembrance to his friend via Twitter.

READ MORE: Director Malcolm D. Lee On LeBron James In Space Jam: A New Legacy 'He Wanted To Be Great, Wanted Movie To Be Great'

Stephen Fry, who has one of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable performances alongside Meat Loaf, remembered his “quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly.”

Fellow musician Cher, who performed with Meat Loaf on their duet, “Dead Ringer,” issued her condolences via Twitter.

MORE NEWS: Who Is Ariana Grande's New Husband, Dalton Gomez?

Broadcaster Piers Morgan also tweeted his thoughts on the legendary performer, noting some of his many standout qualities.