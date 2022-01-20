LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds returned to parts of the Southland Thursday ahead of even stronger gusts anticipated for Friday and Saturday.
Wind advisories were in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, as well as for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.
Meanwhile, Orange County inland areas were under an advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday.
A more serious high wind warning will take effect at 3 p.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Los Angeles County Mountains. The warnings will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wind advisories will be in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles coastal region, including downtown, and the San Gabriel Valley.
Forecasters said the winds could be "strong and potentially damaging."
“Daytime temperatures will warm to above seasonal normals for this time of year as offshore flow will remain in place through the period, but in wind-sheltered areas and the interior valleys, overnight low temperatures could get quite cold,” according to the National Weather Service.