LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds are expected to return to the Los Angeles area Thursday.
Wind advisories will be in place from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, as well as for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and Orange County inland areas.
The areas can expect northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. According to the National Weather Service, mountain areas may see winds pick up a bit earlier.
In Orange County, the advisory will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. North winds from 15 to 30 mph are forecasted, with gusts over 50 in mountain passes and canyons, and over 35 in the valleys.
The strongest winds will be confined to areas near and below the major passes, and below wind-prone canyons along the coastal slopes and foothills.
High winds will also affect parts of Ventura County.
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on the 5 and 14 freeways.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The Santa Ana winds will also drive up temperatures.