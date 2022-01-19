LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Walnut Valley Water District issued water restrictions Tuesday in response to the state’s ongoing drought situation.
The WVWD Board of Directors declared a level 2 water shortage, which calls for a 20% drop in water use.
The Walnut Valley Water District has about 100,000 customers in parts of Diamond Bar, Walnut, the City of Industry, Pomona, West Covina and an unincorporated area of Rowland Heights.
Under the restrictions, residents are limited to watering their lawns only three days per week. There is also no watering between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Home car washes are also banned.
There is no watering during rainfall, or 48 hours after rainfall. There is also no washing of hard surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways and buildings.
For a full list of restrictions, click here.
Similar water conservation measures have been issued in cities including Glendale, Pasadena and Simi Valley.
Although a recent slew of storms dumped heavy rain and snow that helped pull California out of the most severe drought category, the state still remains in the grips of a drought nonetheless.
In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide drought emergency which calls for residents to voluntarily curb their water use by 15%.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the region’s water wholesaler, declared a drought emergency in November.
