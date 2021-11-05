SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The city of Simi Valley has adopted a residential watering schedule in response to the ongoing drought across California.
Simi Valley has adopted a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage condition that calls for mandatory conservation actions. As of Nov. 1, residents will be limited to a two-day a week watering schedule, based on their street address.
Residents whose street address end in even numbers can water on Sundays and Wednesdays, and street addresses that end in odd numbers can do so on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last month expanded a drought emergency declaration to all of the state, including Ventura County, which had been excluded from the original emergency declaration. However, water conservation efforts have fallen short statewide, even as California has recorded its driest year in nearly a century.
Besides the new watering schedule, the city of Simi Valley also raised its turf removal rebate to $3 per square foot, but projects must remove a minimum of 250 square feet of front yard turf and be replaced with a drought-tolerant or rainwater-friendly landscapes, such as a rock garden, a dry river bed, or berm. City officials say 70% of water use in Simi Valley is for residential landscape irrigation.