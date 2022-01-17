LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was trying to break up a fight outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Koreatown in the early morning hours Saturday.

Los Angeles police reported Monday that Jose Garibay, Josue Alegria and Damian Dehorney, all age 26, were taken into custody in the man’s slaying.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. However, CBSLA learned that he was in his 30s, was from the South Bay and was in town having dinner with friends.

Garibay was booked on suspicion of murder, while Alegria and Dehorney were booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspects were apprehended after a suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the scene of the crime and tracked by investigators to an address in Echo Park.

The attack occurred at 2 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of 6th Street and Alexandria Avenue.

According to police, the victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed. Following the stabbing, two of the suspects then assaulted his friend before fleeing.

The stabbing victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His friend was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances which prompted the fight were unclear. The case is being presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.