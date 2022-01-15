KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A man has died after trying to break up outside a fight at 7-11 store in Koreatown on 6th street and Alexandria.

The good Samaritan was stabbed by one of the men. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the victim but CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict learned that he was in his 30s, from the South Bay and was in town having dinner with friends.

Around 2 a.m. investigators received a call of a need for assistance.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.

There was another victim with injuries and he was also transferred to a hospital but is expected to be ok.

Benedict reports that the suspect got in a car and took of from the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it currently has no leads or details on the suspect but indicated that they will utilize security video to try and track down the suspect.