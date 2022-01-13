LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in the attack on a woman who was waiting for a bus early Thursday near Union Station.
The attack happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Cesar Chavez and Vignes Street, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo. The woman, who was described as being in her late 60s or 70s, was reportedly approached by a transient who slapped her.
The unidentified woman fell back and hit her head, and was rushed to County-USC Medical Center, where she reportedly works as an emergency room nurse. She was taken into surgery for her injuries and is in critical condition.
The LAPD has arrested a man in the attack and is conducting a thorough investigation, Ubaldo said.
“Metro is appalled upon hearing of this incident,” Ubaldo said in an email statement. He said that Metro’s highest concern is the safety of their customers and the transportation agency has zero tolerance for such crimes.