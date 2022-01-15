LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to grow, Los Angeles County health is seeing a grim new benchmark.
LA County reported on Saturday that 66 people have died due to COVID-19, the highest daily total since April 2021.
With the highest daily total in deaths, 28,008 people in LA County have now succumbed to the virus since the pandemic began.
In addition, the county announced 41,765 new cases of COVID-19, adding that 4,386 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.