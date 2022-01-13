LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals topped 4,000 Thursday as the Omicron variant continued to fuel a winter surge in infections.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there were 4,175 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 586 are being treated in intensive care. Wednesday, 3,912 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 536 were in the ICU.
Thursday’s hospitalization number is the highest it has been since early February 2021.
Ferrer also reported there are 45,076 new cases of COVID in L.A. County Thursday and 45 additional deaths.
