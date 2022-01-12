LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have made four arrests in the fatal shooting of an off-duty LAPD officer who was killed while house-hunting in South LA with his girlfriend.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, had only been with the LAPD for three years, according to Chief Michel Moore.

Arroyos and his girlfriend were looking at homes in the area when he was shot Monday night in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street. He was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Three suspects were seen getting out of a black pickup truck that approached the couple just before the exchange of gunfire. Investigators say they believe Arroyos was arrested as part of an attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, LA County sheriff’s investigators said a total of five people – three men and two women – were detained for questioning in the fatal shooting. Authorities have not released any information about the arrests announced Wednesday.

“The moment we can share further details without compromising the investigation, we will provide another update,” sheriff’s officials said in their statement.