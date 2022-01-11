LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in South L.A. Monday night.
At about 9:15 p.m., L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A.
Deputies arrived on scene to find an off-duty officer with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
According to the sheriff’s department, investigators learned that a black pickup truck had approached the victim. Several suspects exited the truck. Following an argument, the suspects opened fire on him. The suspects then jumped back into the pickup and sped away.
It’s unclear exactly how many suspects were involved. No arrests had yet been made. There was no word on whether there was any security video of the slaying.
“Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our officers who was shot & killed in an armed robbery attempt,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League tweeted early Tuesday morning. “The officer was off-duty. We pray for the officer’s family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow. This is an active investigation. More info to follow.”