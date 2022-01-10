LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Riders boarding Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses will again have to pay fares for the first time in 21 months.
Metro on Monday is resuming fare collection after having suspended the practice in March of 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discounted passes went on sale in December, and the following promotional fares will be available through July 2022:
- $3.50 for a Day Pass
- $12.50 for a Weekly Pass
- $50 for a 30-Day Pass
In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.