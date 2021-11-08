LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After waiving fares during the coronavirus pandemic, Metro will resume fares on Jan. 10 and offer half-price passes for six months.
“As our communities are still faced with an unprecedented health pandemic that racial and economic inequalities have further exacerbated, providing financial relief with fare discounts to riders is critical,” said Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.
Discounted passes will go on sale in December, and the following promotional fares will be available through July 2022:
- $3.50 for a Day Pass;
- $12.50 for a Weekly Pass; and
- $50 for a 30-Day Pass.
Those who enroll in Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) at www.metro.net/life will get 90 days of free rides and can then purchase even cheaper LIFE passes:
- $26 for a 30-day pass that normally costs $76; and
- $6.50 for a 7-Day pass that normally costs $19.50.
For more information visit www.metro.net/fares.