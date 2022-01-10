LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Betty White died six days after suffering a stroke, according to her official death certificate obtained by People.

According to People, White’s death certificate confirmed that she passed away after suffering a stroke.

The iconic actress and comedian died on Friday, Dec . 31 at 99, less than 3 weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

On Jan. 3, White’s agent had said she “died of natural causes” on New Year’s Eve, shooting down rumors her death was connected to recieving a COVID-19 booster shot.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and longtime friend, said in a statement to People magazine.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

“The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.

Following her death, actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember the Hollywood icon. The Chamber of Commerce placed flowers at her star on the Walk of Fame.

