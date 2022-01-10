TEMECULA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others wounded Sunday night in a shooting at a popular Mexican restaurant in Temecula.
The shooting happened at a Mexican restaurant called The Bank in Old Town Temecula just before 11 p.m. Deputies believe an argument preceded the shooting.
One person was declared dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to a hospital and their condition was not known Monday morning. Information about the shooting victim’s gender or ages was not available.
No arrests have been made, and deputies are looking for evidence at the scene. However, authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.