TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a Hemet man at The Bank in Old Town Temecula.

Shots were reported at The Bank, a Mexican restaurant and bar in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street, at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside County sheriff’s officials. He was identified as 28-year-old Desmond Dyas of Hemet. He played football at Chaparral High School in Temecula and leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Two others, another man and a woman, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities are not releasing their names.

Two suspects were identified in the shooting investigation – 24-year-old Kevin Hatchett Jr. of Wildomar, who was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder; and 21-year-old Nickolas Trichanh of Corona, who was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Trichanh is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday, while Hatchett is being held on $1 million bail and is set to face a judge on Thursday, according to Riverside County sheriff’s jail records.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and did not release a possible motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Investigator Horkel at (951) 696-3000 or Investigator Manjarrez at (951) 955-2777. Tips can also be submitted online at the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline.