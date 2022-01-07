CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fellow actors took to social media Friday to remember groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier who died at 94 years old.

Poitier’s death was first announced by the Guardian Nassau newspaper, who confirmed the actor’s passing with Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

Following the news of his death, the hashtag “RIP King” began trending on Twitter. Tributes also began to pour in for Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

A cause of death or where the actor died was not given.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna, and six daughters.