HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier has died, according to the Bahamian minister of foreign affairs. Poitier was 94 years old.

Poitier’s death was first announced by the Guardian Nassau newspaper, who confirmed the actor’s passing with Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. A cause of death or where the actor died was not given.

Poitier was the first Black man and Bahamian actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963. He was also known for his roles as Mark Thackeray in “To Sir With Love,” Detective Virgil Tibbs in “The Heat of the Night,” and as a socialite’s Black fiancé in “Guess Who’s Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

He since went on to become to be a film director, activist and an ambassador, and has been appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, received a Kennedy Center honor, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Obama in 2009.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.