LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles International Airport employee required high-water rescue on Thursday evening when they drove a utility vehicle into a massive pool of water that was gathered on the southern side of the airport.
The utility vehicle was submerged in nearly five feet of water, with just the upper portion of the truck visible from the air. As the truck was nearly completely engulfed by the water, the worker was unable to escape through the doors or windows.
Las Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to rescue the LAX employee without injury.
A record-breaking rainfall was reported at LAX on Thursday after yet another winter storm struck the Southland on Wednesday and Thursday.