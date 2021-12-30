LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A slew of rainfall records were set across Los Angeles County on Thursday, as the Southland was drenched by yet another winter storm in the month of December.
As of 7:30 p.m., each of the records provided by the National Weather Service is preliminary, with more accurate numbers expected late Thursday evening.READ MORE: Governor Newsom Issues State Of Emergency For Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Record rainfall numbers were reported in:
- Downtown Los Angeles; 2.34 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 1.85 inches set in 1936.
- Palmdale Airport; 0.85 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 0.38 inches set in 1951.
- Bob Hope Airport (Burbank); 1.9 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 0.84 inches set in 1951.
- Long Beach Airport; 2.07 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 0.98 inches set in 1981.
- Lancaster; 1.17 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 0.41 inches set in 1951.
- Sandberg; 2.05 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 0.57 inches set in 1995.
- Camarillo; 1.81 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 1.29 inches set in 1951.
- Los Angeles International Airport; 3.09 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 1.5 inches set in 1981.
- NWS Oxnard; 2.03 inches on Dec. 30, breaking record of 1.29 inches set in 1951.
With additional rainfall expected throughout Thursday evening, these numbers are likely to grow larger.MORE NEWS: Cold, Rainy Weather To Return Monday, Will Linger All Week In Southland
