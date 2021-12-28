HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Tuesday’s performance of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre was canceled due to “breakthrough COVID-19 cases.”
"In the ongoing effort to ensure the well-being of our cast, crew and audience the performance of Hamilton on Tuesday 12/28/2021 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases," the theater wrote on Instagram.
The theater said all tickets would be refunded at the point of purchase.
The Pantages said more information on upcoming shows would be made available soon.