COACHELLA (CBSLA) — After being forced to cancel two years in a row due to the pandemic, Coachella is scheduled to return with Kanye West and Billie Eilish as the desert music festival’s headliners.

Coachella is set to take place on consecutive weekends starting on April 15. There is a lot of pent-up anticipation for the music festival after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

The lineup of performers has not been officially announced, but Variety reported that the rapper now known as Ye and Eilish are slated to headline the festival.

However – Coachella’s 2022 dates were announced last June, when COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths appeared to be improving thanks to rising numbers of vaccinations. Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella and Stagecoach, the country music festival that follows, has gone back and forth on whether to require attendees to be vaccinated.

California is again in the grip of a surge of COVID infections, thanks to the more contagious Omicron variant that experts say is highly efficient at infecting even fully vaccinated and boosted people.

The current surge has already prompted the cancellation of several indoor events, but the next major outdoor event – the Super Bowl set to take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – is going ahead as planned, according to the NFL and Inglewood Mayor James Butts.