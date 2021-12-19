CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State set for Tuesday has been cancelled, officials announced Sunday.

The cancellation was the result of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst the Trojans’ program.

READ MORE: Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Girlfriend In Garden Grove

“USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” the school said in a statement.

READ MORE: NBA Postpones 5 More Games; Young, Vogel Enter Protocols

The non-conference game will not be rescheduled.

MORE NEWS: TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival

The school added that the status of future games is to be determined.