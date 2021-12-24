LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four suspects have been taken into custody on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man which occurred during a follow-home robbery outside a popular Hollywood restaurant last month.

The suspects were arrested Dec. 21 in a series of raids conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, Los Angeles police reported Friday.

The suspects were identified as Jayon Sanders, 21, Abraham Castillo, 20, Tyree Singleton, 20, and Joshua Saulsberry, 21.

Saunders, Castillo and Singleton were charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with murder, police disclosed. Saulsberry faces robbery charges.

On Nov. 23, a man was shot and killed outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in Hollywood. The victim, 23-year-old Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, was killed coming to the aid of a woman who was being attacked by robbery suspects.

During the Dec. 21 raids, authorities recovered evidence including a handgun, a replica handgun, over $30,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and handbags, police said. They also seized two vehicles that were used during the robbery.

The fatal shooting is also believed to be linked to the slew of “follow-home robberies” which have been occurring across L.A. over the past several months, in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.

Sanders, Castillo and Singleton are each being held on more than $2 million bail. Saulsberry’s bail is set at $160,000.