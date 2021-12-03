LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a purported “follow-home robbery” which occurred in North Hollywood early Friday morning.

The armed robbery took place at 2:50 a.m. in the 12000 block of Albers Street.

Los Angeles police said the male suspects are believed to have followed the victims home from a club in Hollywood.

The suspects used a handgun to rob the victims of cash and jewelry before speeding away in a white Toyota, police said. The victims were not hurt.

One suspect was described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a grey and black jacket with a surgical mask.

The other was Black, between 30 and 40 years old wearing a hat and gloves, police said.

There have been a recent slew of “follow-home robberies” in L.A., in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.

On Nov. 30, two thieves ambushed a woman in Hancock Park after she returned from a walk with a baby. She and her baby were unhurt.

On Nov. 23, a young man was shot and killed coming to the aid of a woman who was being robbed outside a popular Hollywood restaurant by suspects believed to be linked to follow-home robberies.

On Nov. 10, several suspects were involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sherman Oaks in which they allegedly tailed TV host Terrence Jenkins to his house, and then later opened fire on him. He was not hurt.

On Oct. 27, the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was robbed at gunpoint. Police said two suspects broke a sliding glass door and entered Kemsley’s home while she and her children were inside. Holding her at gunpoint, they allegedly threatened to kill her. They stole high-end handbags, jewelry and watches. A third suspect, the getaway driver, later met the other two in a black pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

Last week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the LAPD Commission that there have been at least 133 follow-home robberies so far this year, and that the department is forming a special task force to tackle the problem.