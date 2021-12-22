COVINA (CBSLA) — Police are searching a Covina neighborhood Wednesday after a man was shot and killed following a possible confrontation with a car burglar.
The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. Neighbors in the area apparently saw a person getting into an unlocked vehicle on Charter Drive, possibly to steal items out of it, according to Covina police.
When the suspect saw he had been spotted, he ran off. But the neighbors apparently got into their truck to try and chase him down, and confronted him on Covina Boulevard. During the confrontation, the car burglar took out a handgun and shot one of the neighbors.
The neighbor, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they are continuing to search for the burglar, described only as a man in his 20s. The handgun has not been recovered.