COVINA (CBSLA) — Covina police were in an hours-long standoff with a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Good Samaritan.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Covina Police Department began the standoff at about 4:30 p.m at the corner of Bonnie Cove Avenue and Calora Street. SWAT is on scene. At around 7:50 p.m., nearly four hours after the standoff first began, police apprehended the suspect after using less-than-lethal weapons.READ MORE: Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To COVID Concerns
A witness who called police told CBSLA that the man barricaded in the apartment matched the description of a car burglar who is suspected of killing a Good Samaritan. Police later confirmed that the man involved in the standoff was the suspect wanted in the death of Joey Casias.READ MORE: Here's How To Recycle Christmas Trees In Los Angeles
The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. According to police, neighbors saw a person allegedly stealing items out of an unlocked car. The neighbors intervened, confronting the person as he ran away. A group of residents then chased and confronted the suspect which is when the alleged car burglar took out a handgun and shot at the group.MORE NEWS: Big Rig Crash Halts Traffic on I-5 Near Sylmar, Lanes Now Reopened
A round struck 38-year-old Casias, killing him. Casias, who worked as a UPS driver, was also a father of three.