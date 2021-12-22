COVINA (CBSLA) — Covina police were in an hours-long standoff with a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Good Samaritan.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Covina Police Department began the standoff at about 4:30 p.m at the corner of Bonnie Cove Avenue and Calora Street. SWAT is on scene. At around 7:50 p.m., nearly four hours after the standoff first began, police apprehended the suspect after using less-than-lethal weapons.

A witness who called police told CBSLA that the man barricaded in the apartment matched the description of a car burglar who is suspected of killing a Good Samaritan. Police later confirmed that the man involved in the standoff was the suspect wanted in the death of Joey Casias.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. According to police, neighbors saw a person allegedly stealing items out of an unlocked car. The neighbors intervened, confronting the person as he ran away. A group of residents then chased and confronted the suspect which is when the alleged car burglar took out a handgun and shot at the group.

A round struck 38-year-old Casias, killing him. Casias, who worked as a UPS driver, was also a father of three.