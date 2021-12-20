PASADENA (CBSLA) – With National Signing Day looming closer, college football programs around the nation continue to pitch their programs in hopes of securing a better recruiting class.

One program looking to continue the recent upward trend in success and highly-touted recruiting classes is the UCLA Bruins.

Finally securing their first bowl game under Head Coach Chip Kelly, the Bruins season went about as well as anyone could have expected, going 8-4 and finishing the year third overall in the PAC-12 standings. They are slated to face off against the NC State Wolfpack (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl on December 28.

The 2021 Signing Class for the Bruins ranked 5th overall in the PAC-12, and with 11 recruits already committed, plus two transferring players joining the roster, they are already ranked 4th overall with months left in the recruiting window.

These 11 players are headlined by six four-star players, including:

Kamari Ramsey, Safety (Sierra Canyon High School; Chatsworth, CA)

Ramsey selected UCLA over Stanford, Arizona, Arkansas

Pedersen selected UCLA over Arkansas, Boise State, Arizona

Marshall selected UCLA over Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State University

Martin selected UCLA over Ole Miss, Cal Berkeley, Washington

Ryan selected UCLA over Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State

Stephens selected UCLA over Arizona, Arkansas, Cal Berkeley

Of those six players, five of them rank in the Top 20 at each of their respected positions nationwide.

Also joining the 2022 recruiting class:

Jalen Woods, 3-Star Linebacker (St. John Bosco High School; Bellflower, CA)

Woods selected UCLA over Miami, Kansas, Boston College

Yoon selected UCLA over Colorado, Colorado State, Cal Berkeley

Pegan selected UCLA over Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State

Harden selected UCLA over Michigan State, Ole Miss, Colorado

Stewart selected UCLA over San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State

While he isn’t technically committed, the Bruins have one “hard commit” from three-star linebacker, DeAndre Gill, out of Kentwood High School in Washington state. He has offered his commitment to UCLA over Washington, Washington State and UNLV.

The Bruins have also locked down two transfer players heading into 2022. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, formerly of University of Central Florida, decided to leave the East Coast for the West following three seasons with the Knights. During his time at UCF, Gabriel led the Knights to two bowl games, throwing for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in 26 games played.

They also gain depth at wide receiver with the transfer of Jake Bobo from Duke. Jake is the son of Auburn’s most recent offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mike Bobo. During his three years with Duke, Bobo pulled in 52 receptions for 647 yards and two touchdowns.

Across town, the USC Trojans have started to put together their own signing class, the first under new Head Coach Lincoln Riley, snagging two five-star recruits out of Mater Dei High School in Domani Jackson and Raleek Brown.