LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Lincoln Riley’s first signing class continues to take shape, it appears that the stars will continue to head for Hollywood – five star recruits that is.

Cornerback Domani Jackson, the No. 2 ranked cornerback nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of California, announced his commitment to the University of Southern California on Friday, making him Riley’s second five star commit thus far. He turned down offers from Alabama and Michigan to join USC.

Jackson, who played his high school football at Mater Dei, will be joining fellow Monarch Raleek Brown as a Trojan in 2022. Brown, a five star running back – ranked No. 2 in the nation, was the first player to commit under Riley, when he flipped his commitment from Riley’s former organization, the Oklahoma Sooners, to the hometown Trojans.

Jackson and Brown will also be joined by two four star commits from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, as cornerback Fabian Ross, who selected USC over UCLA, University of Colorado and Arizona State University, and safety Zion Branch, who went with the Trojans over Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Other members of Riley’s 2022 signing class are three star defensive end Devan Thompkins out of Edison High School in Stockton, Garrison Madden, three star linebacker from Dutchtown High School in Georgia and Atticus Bertrams, a punter from Australia who formerly played in Australia’s professional football organization – Australia Football League.

USC also has one transfer player set to join the team in 2022, as Earl Barquet a three star defensive lineman from Texas Christian University announced his intent to transfer to the team on December 13.

Jackson had previously verbally committed to USC, a commitment which he withdrew in November following the firing of then head coach Clay Helton.

Last year’s recruiting class under Helton was ranked the seventh-best in the nation and second-best in the PAC-12, with just one five star recruit in defensive lineman Korey Foreman from Centennial High School in Corona.