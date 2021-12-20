LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In a joint statement, Universal Television and CBS announced that Chris Noth has been removed from the show, “The Equalizer”, amid sexual assault allegations from two separate women.
READ MORE: SpaceX Reports Over 130 Employee Cases Of COVID-19, Largest Workplace Outbreak In LA County
Effective immediately, the 67-year-old actor will not film any future episodes of the show, almost a week after the accusations first surfaced.
The Hollywood Reporter first posted the article Thursday, Dec. 16, alleging that Noth sexually assault two women on separate occasions, one in 2004 and another in 2015.
The outlet used pseudonyms for the women. One woman, named Zoe, alleged that Noth raped her in his Los Angeles apartment when she was 22-years-old in 2004. Another woman, named Lily, said that Noth raped her in 2015 while in his New York City apartment after a night of drinking.READ MORE: Omicron Becomes The Dominant COVID Variant In The US, Accounting For 73% Of New Infections
Noth vehemently denies the allegations calling them “categorically false.”
“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – No always mean No – That is a line I do not cross. The encounters were consensual.”
The exercise machine company Peloton removed an ad that featured the actor later on Thursday night.MORE NEWS: 244 Full-Time LA City Employees On Unpaid Leave As Municipal Workers' Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect
The following day, Dec. 17, Noth was dropped from his talent agency, A-3 Artists Agency.