LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the cast of “Sex and the City” returns to television with its reboot – “And Just Like That…” – airing on HBO Max, new allegations of sexual assault have emerged against one of the show’s stars, actor Chris Noth.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the accusations and on Thursday, LAPD said it was looking into the situation.
The entertainment news outlet used pseudonyms for the women who detailed their accounts with the actor.
One woman, named as Zoe, said that in 2004, when she was 22-years-old, Noth raped her inside his LA apartment. She said she received medical treatment and counseling. The other woman, named as Lily, said that she was raped inside Noth's New York City apartment in 2015, after a night of drinking.
The 67-year-old actor sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday night, saying in part:
“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – No always mean No – That is a line I do not cross. The encounters were consensual.”
Noth also has a role on the CBS show "The Equalizer." CBS said it is not responding to inquiries right now.
Peleton on Thursday night removed an ad that featured the actor.